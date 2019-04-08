Buy Hindustan Unilever, target Rs 2,250: Anand Rathi

With Hindustan Unilever (HUL) being largest FMCG company with one of the largest footprint in terms of products and distribution network and its strategy to target volume growth primarily should drive health growth in medium term.

In terms of per capita FMCG consumption India stands lowest within its developing country peers at just around USD 29 as against Indonesia which amounts to almost double while China at four times India’s consumption.

For the H1-FY19, HUL has reported a growth of 11.2% in its revenues of which volume growth was around 11% for the period.

We expect HUL to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% in next two years. We estimate the company to report revenues of Rs 401,280 million in FY-19E and Rs 457,561 million in FY-20.

The operating margins for the company should continue to improve with our estimate of around 120 basis points over two years. We expect company’s EBITDA margins to be around 21.8% in FY-19E and 22.3% in FY-20E.

We continue to remain positive on the company in the long run and maintain our buy rating on Hindustan Unilever (HUVR) with a target price of Rs 2,250 per share.