Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

The management shared details on the augmentation of its analytics and R&D strengths, which were already far superior v/s peers. As highlighted in our Annual Report note, there have been a host of initiatives in the past year focusing on the burgeoning E-Commerce market, which now contributes 8–9% to HUVR’s sales. The company’s portfolio is already well-placed, with its E-Commerce market share higher than its Modern Trade (MT) market share, which, in turn, is higher than its General Trade (GT) market share. Winning in Many Indias (WiMI) has been a key factor driving volume growth and market share gains for the company in recent years. However, the localization of products as well as communication is only gathering further steam – of which the company stated several examples in the analyst meet in categories ranging from Foods to Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) – and ought to be a key driver of growth for many years to come.



Outlook

Additionally, synergies from the GSKCH business would play a big role in the resumption of strong earnings growth going forward. There is no material change in our forecasts. We maintain a Buy rating, with TP of INR3,280 (60x Dec’23E EPS).

