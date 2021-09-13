MARKET NEWS

Buy Hindustan Unilever: target of Rs 3185: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3185 in its research report dated September 09, 2021.

Broker Research
September 13, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever


The company is focusing on winning the next decade by achieving double-digit earnings growth by achieving sustained volume growth in core categories of home care and personal care, scaling up the foods and refreshment business coupled with gradual improvement in OPM. Growing the core through premiumisation, market development through new launches, cluster based approach through WIMI strategy, and distribution expansion remain key growth drivers in the medium to long run. Resilient demand in rural India would lead to better volume growth in the coming quarters. Raw-material pressure is under control with raw tea prices correcting from its high and price hikes undertaken across the portfolio in Q2FY2022. OPM likely to be at 24-25%.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,185. Leadership position in 80% portfolio, strong earnings visibility with well-defined strategies, and a healthy balance sheet with sturdy cash flows make it the best pick in the FMCG space.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 13, 2021 02:47 pm

