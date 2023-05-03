Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3109: KR Choksey

Buy

KR Choksey's research report on Hindustan Unilever

For Q4FY23, HUVR reported revenue of INR 1,52,150 mn (+10.5% YoY/ -2.4% QoQ). For FY23, revenue was INR 6,05,800 mn, which was a growth of 15.5% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter improved by 8.3% YoY but declined by 3.2% QoQ to INR 35,740 mn. EBITDA margin contracted by 49 bps YoY/ 19 bps QoQ. For FY23, EBITDA increased by 10.0% YoY to INR 1,41,490 mn. EBITDA margin for the year contracted by 116 bps YoY to 23.4%. Reported PAT for the quarter was INR 26,000 mn (+!2.8% YoY/ +5.1% QoQ). Adj. PAT was INR 25,200 mn (+12.0% YoY/ -2.2% QoQ). For FY23, Reported PAT was INR 1,01,200 mn (+14.0% YoY) while Adj. PAT was INR 99,240 mn (+11.2% YoY).

Outlook

We expect Revenue/EBITDA/Adj. PAT to grow by 9.6%/14.5%/ 15.1% CAGR over FY23-25E. We assign a P/E multiple of 55.6x to the FY25E EPS of INR 55.9 to arrive at a target price of INR 3,109 per share (unchanged) with an upside of 26.8%. We maintain our rating ‘BUY’ rating on the stock.

Hindustan Unilever - 02 -05 - 2023 - kr