English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3109: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3109 in its research report dated May 02, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on Hindustan Unilever

    For Q4FY23, HUVR reported revenue of INR 1,52,150 mn (+10.5% YoY/ -2.4% QoQ). For FY23, revenue was INR 6,05,800 mn, which was a growth of 15.5% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter improved by 8.3% YoY but declined by 3.2% QoQ to INR 35,740 mn. EBITDA margin contracted by 49 bps YoY/ 19 bps QoQ. For FY23, EBITDA increased by 10.0% YoY to INR 1,41,490 mn. EBITDA margin for the year contracted by 116 bps YoY to 23.4%. Reported PAT for the quarter was INR 26,000 mn (+!2.8% YoY/ +5.1% QoQ). Adj. PAT was INR 25,200 mn (+12.0% YoY/ -2.2% QoQ). For FY23, Reported PAT was INR 1,01,200 mn (+14.0% YoY) while Adj. PAT was INR 99,240 mn (+11.2% YoY).

    Outlook

    We expect Revenue/EBITDA/Adj. PAT to grow by 9.6%/14.5%/ 15.1% CAGR over FY23-25E. We assign a P/E multiple of 55.6x to the FY25E EPS of INR 55.9 to arrive at a target price of INR 3,109 per share (unchanged) with an upside of 26.8%. We maintain our rating ‘BUY’ rating on the stock.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindustan Unilever - 02 -05 - 2023 - kr

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: May 3, 2023 12:07 pm