Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUVR remains confident about its ability to achieve Consistent, Competitive, Profitable, and Responsible (4G) growth while maintaining double-digit EPS growth. The recent increase in royalty and central service fees has not affected its commitment to invest in business growth and its ability to deliver growth in revenue and profit. HUVR has consistently reinforced the fundamental factors that have contributed to its success in India. They include (a) embracing technology to gather valuable data and enable informed decision-making, (b) adopting the ‘Winning in Many Indias’ (WiMI) strategy that emphasizes decentralization and tailored approaches, (c) identifying emerging trends and proactively investing in them, (d) reinvesting cost savings into the business, and (e) showcasing exceptional execution capabilities that have resulted in a consistent earnings growth. We also believe that HUVR is the best prepared among peers in terms of technology and e-commerce strategy to deal with potentially significant disruptions going forward. HUVR’s performance has been even more impressive in the last 3/5 years, with an EBITDA CAGR of 12.4%/13.4% and a PAT CAGR of 14.1/13.6%.



Outlook

With the expectation of a normal monsoon, a gradual recovery in rural areas, and a reduction in commodity costs, HUVR is expected to regain its mid-to-high teens earnings growth trajectory it exhibited for the four years before Covid. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,100.

