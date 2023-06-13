English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3100 in its research report dated June 12, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 13, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

    HUVR remains confident about its ability to achieve Consistent, Competitive, Profitable, and Responsible (4G) growth while maintaining double-digit EPS growth. The recent increase in royalty and central service fees has not affected its commitment to invest in business growth and its ability to deliver growth in revenue and profit. HUVR has consistently reinforced the fundamental factors that have contributed to its success in India. They include (a) embracing technology to gather valuable data and enable informed decision-making, (b) adopting the ‘Winning in Many Indias’ (WiMI) strategy that emphasizes decentralization and tailored approaches, (c) identifying emerging trends and proactively investing in them, (d) reinvesting cost savings into the business, and (e) showcasing exceptional execution capabilities that have resulted in a consistent earnings growth. We also believe that HUVR is the best prepared among peers in terms of technology and e-commerce strategy to deal with potentially significant disruptions going forward. HUVR’s performance has been even more impressive in the last 3/5 years, with an EBITDA CAGR of 12.4%/13.4% and a PAT CAGR of 14.1/13.6%.


    Outlook

    With the expectation of a normal monsoon, a gradual recovery in rural areas, and a reduction in commodity costs, HUVR is expected to regain its mid-to-high teens earnings growth trajectory it exhibited for the four years before Covid. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,100.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindustan Unilever - 12 -06 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 05:30 pm