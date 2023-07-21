English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3050: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3050 in its research report dated July 20, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 21, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever

    HUL’s Q1FY2024 numbers missed ours as well as the street’s expectation, with revenue/PAT growing by 6% and 9% y-o-y, respectively (and volumes rising by just 3%). OPM improved 49 bps y-o-y to 23.2%. Price growth will be flat or marginally slip if raw material prices remain low. Volume growth will gradually pick up with expected recovery in demand going ahead (especially in the rural market). Focus remains on healthy gross margin expansion with input cost staying moderated. A large part of savings will be invested in higher ad-spends given increased competitive intensity.

    Outlook

    Stock trades at 58x/50x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. New leadership is confident of achieving consistent and profitable growth in the medium term. We retain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,050.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindustan Unilever - 21 -07 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:46 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!