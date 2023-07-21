Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3050: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUL’s Q1FY2024 numbers missed ours as well as the street’s expectation, with revenue/PAT growing by 6% and 9% y-o-y, respectively (and volumes rising by just 3%). OPM improved 49 bps y-o-y to 23.2%. Price growth will be flat or marginally slip if raw material prices remain low. Volume growth will gradually pick up with expected recovery in demand going ahead (especially in the rural market). Focus remains on healthy gross margin expansion with input cost staying moderated. A large part of savings will be invested in higher ad-spends given increased competitive intensity.

Outlook

Stock trades at 58x/50x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. New leadership is confident of achieving consistent and profitable growth in the medium term. We retain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,050.

