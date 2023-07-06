Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3050: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever

The company achieved market share gains in 75% of its portfolio and maintained its leadership position in more than 85% of business. Surf Excel crossed US$1 billion annual turnover, while Lux and Pond’s crossed Rs. 2,000 crore turnover in FY2023. HUL strengthened its distribution network to 9 million outlets (2 million direct reach) in FY2023. Market development initiatives contributed ~Rs. 10,000 crore to the revenue (~17% of revenue). HUL maintained its strong cash flow generation, with FCF at Rs. 8,835 crore (FCF/EBIDTA of 62%); RoE increased to 20.3% in FY2023 from 18.4% in FY2022, while RoCE (ex-goodwill) improved to 38.5% in FY2023 from 36.1% in FY2022.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,050. With strategies in place and softening input prices, HUL is expected to deliver a revenue and PAT CAGR of 12-14% over FY2023-FY2025E. The stock trades at 58.8x/49.9x its FY2024E/FY2025E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Hindustan Unilever - 06 -07 - 2023 - khan