English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3010 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3010 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 28, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

    HUVR’s performance was in-line with our expectations. It gained market share in more than 75% of its portfolio. Volumes grew 4% YoY during the quarter v/s our expectation of 5%. The pricing growth is expected to taper off gradually, but the management has cautioned that the volume growth may pick up with a lag. A&P spends as a percentage of sales during the year were the lowest in the past 18 years. Management commentary highlighted that A&P investments are set to normalize going forward, hence, we expect EBITDA margin to improve to earlier levels, but with a lag.


    Outlook

    We maintain a positive outlook on the stock based on HUVR’s continued market share gains in a challenging consumption environment. HUL’s focus on driving premiumization across categories is standing it in good stead. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR3010.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindustan Unilever - 28 -04 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 10:54 pm