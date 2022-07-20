Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUVR’s sales and volumes were ahead of expectations in 1QFY23 but gross profit, EBITDA, PBT and PAT were broadly in line. Margin pressure led by commodity cost inflation is likely to persist in 2QFY23E, before sequential improvement from 3QFY23E onwards. Within the premium personal care portfolio, skin care is ahead of pre-Covid levels although color cosmetics portfolio is still below the pre-pandemic levels despite the recent recovery in mobility. Signs of incipient earnings growth recovery are getting better – but only gradually – fueled by possible good monsoon, fertilizer subsidy, gradual reduction in commodity costs from the decadal high levels and recovery in premium personal care portfolio. We maintain BUY with a TP of INR3,000.

Outlook

While the pace of earnings recovery to double digit and then mid-teens will be gradual, improving narrative will keep multiples high for the bellwether FMCG company. Rolling forward to Jun’24E EPS and maintaining our target multiple of 60x result in our target price of INR3,000 – 17% upside to CMP. Maintain BUY.

Hindustan Unilever - 200722 - moti