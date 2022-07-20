English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 3000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated July 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 20, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever


    HUVR’s sales and volumes were ahead of expectations in 1QFY23 but gross profit, EBITDA, PBT and PAT were broadly in line. Margin pressure led by commodity cost inflation is likely to persist in 2QFY23E, before sequential improvement from 3QFY23E onwards. Within the premium personal care portfolio, skin care is ahead of pre-Covid levels although color cosmetics portfolio is still below the pre-pandemic levels despite the recent recovery in mobility. Signs of incipient earnings growth recovery are getting better – but only gradually – fueled by possible good monsoon, fertilizer subsidy, gradual reduction in commodity costs from the decadal high levels and recovery in premium personal care portfolio. We maintain BUY with a TP of INR3,000.



    Outlook


    While the pace of earnings recovery to double digit and then mid-teens will be gradual, improving narrative will keep multiples high for the bellwether FMCG company. Rolling forward to Jun’24E EPS and maintaining our target multiple of 60x result in our target price of INR3,000 – 17% upside to CMP. Maintain BUY.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindustan Unilever - 200722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 01:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.