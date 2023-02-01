Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2960: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUVR) has reported a growth of 16.1% in its revenues at Rs.1,55,970 million in Q3-FY23 as against Rs.1,34,390 million in Q3-FY22. The growth was ahead of the market with more than 75% of the business winning market shares. The underlying volume growth was 5% in the quarter. The company’s EBITDA margins for the latest quarter stood at 23.7% at Rs.36,940 million as against 25.4% at Rs.34,090 million in Q3-FY22, a decrease of 168 basis points. The profit after tax (PAT) margins for the company stood at 16.1% at Rs.25,050 million as against 17.3% at Rs.23,190 million. The marginal decrease in operating margins were due to inflationary pressures while have improved 30 basis points over sequential quarter. Going ahead in near term, the company expects a gradual recovery in consumer demand as the inflation has peaked. The company continues to remain focused on managing its business with agility, continue growing its consumer franchise whilst maintaining margins in a healthy range. In long term the company continues to focus on its strategy of developing a portfolio by growing ahead of the market, accelerating market development and creating the future market opportunities and also develop under penetrated categories.



Outlook

We have updated our estimates factoring in latest numbers, we continue to remain positive on the company in the long run and maintain our BUY rating on Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUVR) with a revised target price of Rs.2,960 per share.

