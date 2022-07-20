English
    Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2850: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2850 in its research report dated July 19, 2022.

    July 20, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever


    Hindustan Unilever (HUL) posted strong numbers amid a tough environment with revenues and PAT growing by ~20% and 17% y-o-y in Q1FY2023. Domestic volumes grew by 6% versus a decline of 4-5% for the industry. Market share gains in over 75% of portfolio and consistent growth in some premium categories helped HUL post resilient sales volume growth. Management expects demand to improve in H2FY2023 on back of expected cool-off in general inflation and likely recovery in rural demand. Raw material inflation stood at 20% in Q1FY2023 (price increases stood at 12%). Management expects margins to remain under pressure in Q2FY2023 due to high input cost inflation on a y-o-y basis. However, recent correction in the commodity price inflation would reflect from Q3FY2023 with a sequential uptick in OPM.



    Outlook


    Stock has seen good run-up of 17% in the past month and is currently trading at 60x/50x its FY2023E/24E earnings. We maintain our Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 2,850.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 20, 2022 12:12 pm
