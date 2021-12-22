MARKET NEWS

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2800: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated December 21, 2021.

December 22, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever


While the recovery in consumption continued after the lifting of restrictions post the second COVID wave, it has been uneven with urban markets leading growth. The resilience of rural India is coming off as demand begins to slow down. The demand for MNREGA jobs is high, indicating higher unemployment levels. Farm input inflation has been higher than output inflation, causing farmer incomes to shrink. HUVR’s operating categories have seen a mid-single sales growth overall, with flat growth in rural India. This would suggest that rural volumes saw a decline in 3QFY22.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with TP of INR2,800 per share (55x Dec’23E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Dec 22, 2021 01:00 pm

