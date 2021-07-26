Buy Hindustan Unilever: target of Rs 2790: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) Q1FY2022 performance was mix, with revenue rising by 13% driven by a 9% domestic volume growth; raw material inflation hit OPM that was tad lower than our expectation, at 23.9%. After a disrupted May 21, demand recovered in June 21 to March 21 levels. Rural growth outpaced urban growth. HUL saw penetration improve for 80% of product portfolio and market share rise for two-thirds of portfolio. HUL aims to clock competitive volume growth by having customer-relevant portfolio assortment and ensuring strong back-end support. Likely correction in the raw material inflation, better product mix and synergies from GSK acquisition would drive up OPM in the medium term.

Outlook

Stock has underperformed broader indices in the past year and currently trades at 48x FY2023E EPS. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a PT of Rs. 2,790.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More