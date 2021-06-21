Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2780: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

With various parts of India progressively opening up, the management believes the impact from the second COVID wave would have peaked in May’21 and things will progressively get better. The outlook from Jun’21 onwards is positive, barring the emergence of a third COVID wave. The increase in store operating hours is also a positive development. Rural continues to do better than urban, despite experiencing a higher impact from the pandemic in 1QFY22 v/s last year. Prediction of a normal monsoon, good Rabi harvest, favorably timed Kharif sowing, and MNREGA provide prospective support as well. The modern trade (MT) channel was affected.



Outlook

HUVR’s best-of-breed analytics and execution capabilities (demonstrated via the successful implementation of its WIMI strategy, cost-saving plans, herbals, etc.) are key factors driving the pace of earnings growth. The strong outlook on rural, GSKCH synergies, and sustained growth and premiumization in Skin Cleansing offer further medium-term tailwinds. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR2,780 per share.

