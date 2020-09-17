Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2670: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Background: 80% of the portfolio comprising Essentials - such as Soaps, Detergents, Tea, Oral Care, etc. - grew at 6% in 1QFY21. Of the remaining 20% portfolio, 15% declined by 45% while the rest 5% declined by 69% during the quarter. In 2QFY21, the Essentials-led portfolio (80%) continued to be resilient. Skin Care - the largest segment of the remaining 20% portfolio - performed poorly in 1QFY21, but has started to recover consistently since June (although it is yet to turn positive YoY). Recovery has also been seen in the Water Purifier business, which was adversely affected in 1QFY21. With the Ice-Cream business being a washout in 1QFY21, it contributed significantly to business decline in the quarter. However, the Ice-Cream business is much less salient in the base quarter of 2QFY21 (2QFY20) v/s 1QFY21. Therefore, 2QFY21 is not expected to be as drastically impacted by the Ice-Cream business as 1QFY21.

Outlook

We remain positive on HUVR from a medium-term perspective, encouraged by: (a) robust earnings growth potential beyond the near term owing to its portfolio and execution strengths and (b) significant synergies in FY22E as a result of GSKCH. These factors suggest premium multiples are likely to sustain. Valuing the company at 55x Sep'22 merged EPS, we arrive at TP of INR2,670, implying 25% upside.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.