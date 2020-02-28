App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever target of Rs 2575: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2575 in its research report dated February 25, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is planning to form a new subsidiary with an authorised share capital of Rs. 2,000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility to avail the benefits of the new tax regime. The company is planning for initial investment of Rs. 600 crore-800 crore for setting up the new facility. HUL will continue to post 4-5% volume growth in the near term as recovery will take 2-3 quarters; margin expansion is expected to sustain.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 2,575.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 11:21 am

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations #Sharekhan

