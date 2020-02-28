Buy Hindustan Unilever target of Rs 2575: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is planning to form a new subsidiary with an authorised share capital of Rs. 2,000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility to avail the benefits of the new tax regime. The company is planning for initial investment of Rs. 600 crore-800 crore for setting up the new facility. HUL will continue to post 4-5% volume growth in the near term as recovery will take 2-3 quarters; margin expansion is expected to sustain.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 2,575.

