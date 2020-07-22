App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever target of Rs 2550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Q1FY2021 performance was better than our as well as the street’s expectation with revenue and PAT growing by ~4% and ~8%, respectively. Core business performed well with just a 7% decline compared to ours as well as street’s assumption of 12-13% decline. OPM was affected by unfavourable mix and higher COVID-19-related expenses. However, the same is expected to recover in coming quarters as business normalises (skin care and personal care regaining momentum). Recovery in rural demand, strong demand for hygiene and nutritional products and market share gains in key categories will be key revenue drivers in the near term. The company paid special dividend of Rs. 9.5 per share. We have raised earnings estimates by ~5% and ~4% for FY2021 and FY2022.



Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 2,550.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:22 pm

