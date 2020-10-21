172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hindustan-unilever-target-of-rs-2550-sharekhan-3-5993041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Hindustan Unilever


Core business volume growth stood at 1%, slightly lower than our expectation of 1-2%. About 80% of portfolio (largely essentials) registered 10% volume-led growth. Higher tea and palm oil prices dragged down gross margins by 145 bps; lower ad spends resulted in a 28 bps improvement in OPM to 25.1% (matching our expectation of 25.4%). The foods business (excluding GSK Consumers’ merger) grew by 19%, beauty and personal care (BPC) posted flat sales, recovered from a 12% decline in revenue in Q1FY2021.


Outlook


We broadly maintain our earnings estimates for FY2021/22/23; sustained strong rural demand and synergistic benefits from GSK Consumers’ merger would drive up earnings in the near term; retain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,550.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations #Sharekhan

