Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) operations restored to 100% from June onwards (from 70-90% in April-May) and the momentum continued in the subsequent months. Company rebuilt supply chain, launched 50 products; rationalised of SKUs to supply relevant products and enhanced capacity of sanitisers (by 120x) and handwash (by 6x) to capture growing demand.

Outlook

HUL focuses on improving profitability through cost-savings; synergistic benefits from integration of GSK Consumer’s nutrition business would come into play. Stock has correct ~9% in recent times and is trading at 46.7x is FY22E (discount to its last three-year average multiples of ~53x); we maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,550.

