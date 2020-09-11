172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hindustan-unilever-target-of-rs-2550-sharekhan-2-5826211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated September 10, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Hindustan Unilever


Hindustan Unilever (HUL) operations restored to 100% from June onwards (from 70-90% in April-May) and the momentum continued in the subsequent months. Company rebuilt supply chain, launched 50 products; rationalised of SKUs to supply relevant products and enhanced capacity of sanitisers (by 120x) and handwash (by 6x) to capture growing demand.


Outlook


HUL focuses on improving profitability through cost-savings; synergistic benefits from integration of GSK Consumer’s nutrition business would come into play. Stock has correct ~9% in recent times and is trading at 46.7x is FY22E (discount to its last three-year average multiples of ~53x); we maintain a Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,550.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 11, 2020 03:49 pm

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations #Sharekhan

