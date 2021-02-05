MARKET NEWS

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2502: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2502 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

February 05, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Unilever


We remain constructive on HUL post 3Q Concall given improving growth outlook led by 1) Robust growth across Health, Nutrition and Personal care, 2) Increasing distribution reach, 3) Strong portfolio of new products in Hygiene, Nutrition and Personal care 4) restoration of supply chain 5) higher share in distribution platforms of future (MT and e-com) and 6) Synergy benefits from GSK merger. We expect steady built up in growth momentum led by increase in demand for discretionary, out of home and Nutrition. Although HUL has undertaken 5% price increase in Personal wash and upto 15% price increase in Tea, its strategy of share gain with aggressive pricing will pay off in coming years.


Outlook


We expect near term margin pressure in select categories of Tea and P wash, however worst seems over given F&R margins in 3Q (ex GSK) at just 8-9% (Est). We estimate CAGR of 11.6/15.7/18.2% in Sales, EBIDTA and EPS over FY21-23. Retain Buy with DCF based target price of Rs2502.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 5, 2021 08:57 pm

