App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 07:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2400 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Hindustan Unilever’s (HUVR) FY20 Annual Report highlights the company’s continuous efforts to strengthen its building blocks, thus enabling the sustenance of robust growth. Key insights highlighted from the report below: The Personal Care category witnessed significant effects of the slowdown in 2HFY20, which culminated with the sharp COVID-19 led decline toward the year-end. Despite this, HUVR reported another year of double-digit earnings growth, taking its earnings CAGR over the past 3 years to 16.6%, even as peers (many of whom are much smaller) witnessed revenue deceleration over the same period. If not for the COVID-19 disruption impact, sales growth would have been healthy for the third consecutive year as well.



Outlook


Moving our forecasts to merged numbers (which add over 9% to FY22E EPS due to the nature of the GSK merger and synergies), we value the company at 55x merged EPS, to arrive at a TP of INR2,400 and maintain Buy.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:58 am

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Oil drops as new coronavirus outbreaks raise fuel demand concerns

Oil drops as new coronavirus outbreaks raise fuel demand concerns

COVID-19 vaccine | J&J expects emergency approval by early 2021, to scale manufacturing in India

COVID-19 vaccine | J&J expects emergency approval by early 2021, to scale manufacturing in India

COVID-19 vaccine | AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance

COVID-19 vaccine | AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.