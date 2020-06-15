Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUVR) FY20 Annual Report highlights the company’s continuous efforts to strengthen its building blocks, thus enabling the sustenance of robust growth. Key insights highlighted from the report below: The Personal Care category witnessed significant effects of the slowdown in 2HFY20, which culminated with the sharp COVID-19 led decline toward the year-end. Despite this, HUVR reported another year of double-digit earnings growth, taking its earnings CAGR over the past 3 years to 16.6%, even as peers (many of whom are much smaller) witnessed revenue deceleration over the same period. If not for the COVID-19 disruption impact, sales growth would have been healthy for the third consecutive year as well.

Outlook

Moving our forecasts to merged numbers (which add over 9% to FY22E EPS due to the nature of the GSK merger and synergies), we value the company at 55x merged EPS, to arrive at a TP of INR2,400 and maintain Buy.







