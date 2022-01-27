Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2371: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUVR) has reported a growth of 10.3% in its revenues at Rs.1,34,390 million in Q3-FY22 as against Rs.1,21,810 million in Q3-FY21. The domestic consumer growth during the quarter was 11% with underlying volume growth at 2%. The company has witnessed market share gains in all its business divisions and in both rural and urban market segments. The company’s EBITDA margins for the latest quarter stood at 25.4% at Rs.34,090 million as against 24.3% at Rs.29,630 million in Q3-FY21, an improvement of 104 basis points. The profit after tax (PAT) margins for the company stood at 17.3% at Rs.23,190 million as against 16% at Rs.19,540 million. The operating margins improved despite increase in raw material costs and inflationary pressures as company drove higher savings and undertook price increase.

Outlook

We have updated our estimates factoring in latest numbers, we continue to remain positive on the company in the long run and maintain our BUY rating on Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUVR) with a target price of Rs.2,731 per share.

At 17:30 Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 2,296.50, down Rs 31.50, or 1.35 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,327.50 and an intraday low of Rs 2,275.85.

It was trading with volumes of 107,654 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 90,913 shares, an increase of 18.41 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.83 percent or Rs 41.90 at Rs 2,328.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,859.10 and 52-week low Rs 2,104.25 on 21 September, 2021 and 24 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.62 percent below its 52-week high and 9.21 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 539,583.63 crore.

