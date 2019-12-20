Buy Hindustan Unilever target of Rs 2185: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL) parent company, Unilever PLC has reduced revenue guidance for emerging markets for CY2019 and H1CY2020, owing to slowdown in rural India and other emerging markets. We have reduced our earnings estimates for FY2020E and FY2021 by 3% each as it will take another three to four quarters for recovery in the domestic demand environment. Strong innovation strategy and focus on improving penetration in rural markets will remain key growth levers in the long run.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 2,185.

