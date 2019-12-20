App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever target of Rs 2185: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2185 in its research report dated December 18, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL) parent company, Unilever PLC has reduced revenue guidance for emerging markets for CY2019 and H1CY2020, owing to slowdown in rural India and other emerging markets. We have reduced our earnings estimates for FY2020E and FY2021 by 3% each as it will take another three to four quarters for recovery in the domestic demand environment. Strong innovation strategy and focus on improving penetration in rural markets will remain key growth levers in the long run.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation with a revised PT of Rs. 2,185.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 20, 2019 11:06 am

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

