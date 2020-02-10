Buy Hindustan Unilever target of Rs 2185: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever

In Q3FY2020, Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL) revenue (excluding other operational income) grew by 4% y-o-y, with volume growth sustaining at 5% (in-line with Q1 and Q2 volume growth of 5%). Gross margin improved by 44 bps, while operating profit margin (OPM) improved by 210 bps on a comparable basis to 23.5%; Operating profit grew by 13% on a comparable basis. With weak demand environment, volume growth is expected to sustain at mid-single digit in the near term and with input prices going up, expansion in margins would be limited.

Outlook

We have broadly maintained our earnings estimates for FY2020/FY2021; We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,185.

