Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever target of Rs 2185: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2185 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever


In Q3FY2020, Hindustan Unilever Limited’s (HUL) revenue (excluding other operational income) grew by 4% y-o-y, with volume growth sustaining at 5% (in-line with Q1 and Q2 volume growth of 5%). Gross margin improved by 44 bps, while operating profit margin (OPM) improved by 210 bps on a comparable basis to 23.5%; Operating profit grew by 13% on a comparable basis. With weak demand environment, volume growth is expected to sustain at mid-single digit in the near term and with input prices going up, expansion in margins would be limited.


Outlook


We have broadly maintained our earnings estimates for FY2020/FY2021; We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,185.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:51 pm

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations #Sharekhan

