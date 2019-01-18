App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2120: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2120 in its research report dated January 17, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever


HUVR's reported net sales grew 11.3% YoY to INR95.6b in 3QFY19. Domestic comparable consumer business sales were up 13% YoY, with underlying volume growth of 10% YoY (our estimate: +6% YoY). EBITDA grew 21.8% YoY to INR20.5b (our estimate: INR19.9b), while PAT (bei) increased 16.9% YoY to INR14b (our estimate: INR14.1b).


Outlook


On a target multiple of 54x Dec'20E EPS (~20% premium to three-year average due to significantly improving business fundamentals), we derive a TP of INR 2,120. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

