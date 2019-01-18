Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2120: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUVR's reported net sales grew 11.3% YoY to INR95.6b in 3QFY19. Domestic comparable consumer business sales were up 13% YoY, with underlying volume growth of 10% YoY (our estimate: +6% YoY). EBITDA grew 21.8% YoY to INR20.5b (our estimate: INR19.9b), while PAT (bei) increased 16.9% YoY to INR14b (our estimate: INR14.1b).

Outlook

On a target multiple of 54x Dec'20E EPS (~20% premium to three-year average due to significantly improving business fundamentals), we derive a TP of INR 2,120. Maintain Buy.

