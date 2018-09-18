App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2025: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2025 in its research report dated September 17, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever


2QFY19 has seen stable market demand, continuing through 1QFY19. Rural continues to grow ahead of urban (but has still not accelerated to the pace seen a few years ago vis-à-vis urban growth). Rural volumes are now growing at 1.5x of urban while value is at 1.3x of urban. Floods in Kerala and transport strike during the quarter did not have any major impact and was well managed. Channel pipelines are now normal. Modern trade continues growing ahead of general trade, which is positive for premiumization. Management stated that two-year CAGR on volumes should be in the range of 6-8%, going forward, which augurs well for growth in subsequent quarters.


Outlook


HUL not only offers the best earnings growth visibility in large cap Indian consumer space, but also has by far the highest return ratios. Recent price correction of over 10% offers a more attractive entry point. On a target multiple of 52x September 2020 EPS (~20% premium to 3-year average due to significantly improving business fundamentals), we get a target price of INR2,025 (INR2,010 earlier). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 18, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

