Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1990: Sharekhan

In Q1FY2020, HUL’s revenue grew by 6.6% y-o-y with volume growth of 5% and realisation-led growth of 1.6%. Gross margin stood almost flat, while OPM improved by 150 BPS on comparable basis to 26.2%; Operating profit grew by 17.6% (~13% on comparable basis) during the quarter. Domestic business volume growth will stand at 5-7% in the near term; Margin expansion would sustain.

Outlook

We have broadly maintained our earnings estimates for FY2020/FY2021. We maintain our Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,990.

