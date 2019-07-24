Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1970: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUVR's net sales grew 6.6% YoY to INR101b (v/s est. of INR102b). EBITDA of INR26.5b was up 17.6% YoY (13% on comparable basis after adjusting for Ind- AS 116; v/s est. of 8.7% to INR24.5b), while PAT (bei) was up 11.7% YoY to INR17.5b (v/s est. of INR17.4b). Domestic consumer business sales were up 7% YoY led by underlying volume growth of 5% YoY (v/s est. of 5%).

Outlook

We believe the premium valuations are justified as the company has the best earnings growth visibility in the large-cap Indian consumer space, and also, the highest return ratios so far. On a target multiple of 48x Jun'21 EPS, we derive a TP of INR1,970, with 16% upside.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.