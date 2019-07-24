App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1970: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1970 in its research report dated July 23, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever


HUVR's net sales grew 6.6% YoY to INR101b (v/s est. of INR102b). EBITDA of INR26.5b was up 17.6% YoY (13% on comparable basis after adjusting for Ind- AS 116; v/s est. of 8.7% to INR24.5b), while PAT (bei) was up 11.7% YoY to INR17.5b (v/s est. of INR17.4b). Domestic consumer business sales were up 7% YoY led by underlying volume growth of 5% YoY (v/s est. of 5%).


Outlook


We believe the premium valuations are justified as the company has the best earnings growth visibility in the large-cap Indian consumer space, and also, the highest return ratios so far. On a target multiple of 48x Jun'21 EPS, we derive a TP of INR1,970, with 16% upside.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

