Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1900: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Q2FY2019 performance of HUL was ahead of expectations with 21.4% growth in the adjusted PAT; with a revenue growth of 11%. Volume growth of the domestic business stood at 10% (4th consecutive quarter of double digit volume growth) and we expect the volume growth momentum to sustain over the forthcoming quarters with a pick in the rural demand.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock of HUL with an unchanged price target of Rs. 1,900.

For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.