you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated October 12, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Domestic comparable consumer business sales increased 12% YoY, with underlying volume growth of 10% YoY (in-line). EBITDA grew 20% YoY to INR20.2b (our estimate: INR20.8b), while PAT (bei) increased 23.1% YoY to INR15.2b (our estimate: INR15.1b).


Outlook


Recent price correction offers a more attractive entry point. On a target multiple of 50x Sep’20 EPS (~15% premium to three-year average due to significantly improving business fundamentals), we derive a TP of INR1,900. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 15, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

