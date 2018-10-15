Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Domestic comparable consumer business sales increased 12% YoY, with underlying volume growth of 10% YoY (in-line). EBITDA grew 20% YoY to INR20.2b (our estimate: INR20.8b), while PAT (bei) increased 23.1% YoY to INR15.2b (our estimate: INR15.1b).

Outlook

Recent price correction offers a more attractive entry point. On a target multiple of 50x Sep’20 EPS (~15% premium to three-year average due to significantly improving business fundamentals), we derive a TP of INR1,900. Maintain Buy.

