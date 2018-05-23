Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1805: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUVR’s 4QFY18 reported net sales grew 10.8% YoY to INR91b. Domestic comparable consumer business sales were up 16% YoY, with underlying volume growth of 11% YoY (est. of +7%). EBITDA grew 24% YoY to INR20.5b (est. of INR19.1b) and PAT (bei) rose 26% YoY to INR14.1b (est. of INR13b). Gross margin expanded 150bp YoY to 52.6%. Other operating expenses as % of sales were down 90bp YoY. Thus, EBITDA margin expanded 240bp YoY to 22.5%. Comparable margin expanded 160bp YoY. FY18 performance: Sales, EBITDA and adj. PAT grew 8%, 20% and 21%, respectively. EBITDA margin expanded 210bp.

Outlook

On a target multiple of 51x Mar’20E EPS (15% premium to three-year average due to significantly improving business fundamentals), we get a TP of INR1,805 (prior: INR1,515). Maintain Buy.

