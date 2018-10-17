App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindustan Unilever has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated October 15, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever


HUL reported a healthy set of numbers with revenue growth of 11.1% YoY on the back of 10% volume growth. The strong volume growth was mainly on account of double digit growth seen across all segments in addition to new launches gaining traction. Home care (34% of revenue), personal care (47% of revenue) and foods & refreshments segments (19% of revenue) grew 12.4%, 10.4% and 13.3%, respectively Operating margin rose 162 bps YoY to 21.9% despite a 74 bps contraction in gross margins. The EBITDA expansion was on the back of employee expenses, marketing expenses and other overheads to sales declining 49 bps, 33 bps and 154 bps, respectively Led by healthy sales growth, strong margins and higher other income, net profit for the quarter grew 19.5% YoY to Rs 1525 crore.


Outlook


Though cost pressure is increasing, we believe downside risks to our estimates appear low as higher growth from improving volumes and pricing action along with HUL’s cost efficiencies provide visibility for future earnings growth. We remain confident about the company’s volume led growth backed by new launches and premiumisation. We believe HUL is well placed to fulfil rural demand by its product innovation, speed and agility to cater to evolving consumer needs. We expect HUL to report revenue, PAT CAGR of 13%, 20.7%, respectively, in FY18-20E. We believe maintaining double digit volume growth on a high base will not be sustainable. We expect 7-8% volume growth for the next quarter. We upgrade HUL to BUY rating with a target price of Rs 1800.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.