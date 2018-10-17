Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 1800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUL reported a healthy set of numbers with revenue growth of 11.1% YoY on the back of 10% volume growth. The strong volume growth was mainly on account of double digit growth seen across all segments in addition to new launches gaining traction. Home care (34% of revenue), personal care (47% of revenue) and foods & refreshments segments (19% of revenue) grew 12.4%, 10.4% and 13.3%, respectively Operating margin rose 162 bps YoY to 21.9% despite a 74 bps contraction in gross margins. The EBITDA expansion was on the back of employee expenses, marketing expenses and other overheads to sales declining 49 bps, 33 bps and 154 bps, respectively Led by healthy sales growth, strong margins and higher other income, net profit for the quarter grew 19.5% YoY to Rs 1525 crore.

Outlook

Though cost pressure is increasing, we believe downside risks to our estimates appear low as higher growth from improving volumes and pricing action along with HUL’s cost efficiencies provide visibility for future earnings growth. We remain confident about the company’s volume led growth backed by new launches and premiumisation. We believe HUL is well placed to fulfil rural demand by its product innovation, speed and agility to cater to evolving consumer needs. We expect HUL to report revenue, PAT CAGR of 13%, 20.7%, respectively, in FY18-20E. We believe maintaining double digit volume growth on a high base will not be sustainable. We expect 7-8% volume growth for the next quarter. We upgrade HUL to BUY rating with a target price of Rs 1800.

