    Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 445: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    February 02, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


    HPCL reported lower than expected Q3 results with standalone EBITDA of Rs18.7bn (-38%QoQ; PLe Rs31,9bn) and PAT of Rs8.7bn (-55%QoQ; PLe Rs19.8bn) led by loss of Rs11bn due to excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel’s unsold inventory. Core EBIDTA adjusted for inventory loss was flat at Rs28.2bn vs Rs29bn in Q2. We believe OMCs are well placed to benefit from global pickup in economic activity post pandemic, as their refining and marketing earnings will improve.


    Outlook


    We leave our earnings unchanged for FY22- 24E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised PT of Rs445 (unchanged) based on 8x PER FY23E and add value of investments.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 2, 2022 09:20 pm
