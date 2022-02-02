Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 445: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

HPCL reported lower than expected Q3 results with standalone EBITDA of Rs18.7bn (-38%QoQ; PLe Rs31,9bn) and PAT of Rs8.7bn (-55%QoQ; PLe Rs19.8bn) led by loss of Rs11bn due to excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel’s unsold inventory. Core EBIDTA adjusted for inventory loss was flat at Rs28.2bn vs Rs29bn in Q2. We believe OMCs are well placed to benefit from global pickup in economic activity post pandemic, as their refining and marketing earnings will improve.

Outlook

We leave our earnings unchanged for FY22- 24E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised PT of Rs445 (unchanged) based on 8x PER FY23E and add value of investments.

