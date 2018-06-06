Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 428: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Net Sales came in at INR 608 bln, up 18% YoY and 5.8% QoQ on account of increased throughput. Gross margins remained nearly the same as Q3FY18 (+7 bps QoQ) at 11.6% however was down by 89 bps YoY due to rising crude prices which resulted in a higher RMAT. Operating Margin was lower (-65 bps YoY and -73 bps QoQ) to 4.8% due to higher other expenses (+68 bps QoQ, 64 bps YoY). EBITDA stood at INR 29.2 bln (+4% YoY, -8.3% QoQ). PAT came in at INR 17.4 bln (-3.9% YoY, -10.4% QoQ). PAT margins were impacted primarily due to higher tax out-go (26% v/s 23.9% in Q4FY17) to 2.9% (-66 bps YoY, -52 bps QoQ). Gross Refining Margin for the quarter stood at $7.07/bbl with the average GRM for the year at $7.4/bbl. Throughput came in at 4.63 MMT as against 4.52 MMT in Q3FY18 and 4.64 MMT in Q4FY17. The Board has recommended a dividend of INR 2.50 per share.

Outlook

We have revised our estimates taking into account the rising crude prices, sustainability over the marketing margins in the light of the upcoming general elections in 2019 and HPCL’s greenfield and brownfield expansion plans in the refining business. We expect revenues to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% over FY17-19E and EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over FY17-19E. At a CMP of INR 311.4 HPCL is trading at 5.5x of FY19E EV/EBITDA and 5.3x of FY20E EV/EBITDA. We valued the company by assigning a EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x on the FY19E EPS EBITDA/share and arrived at a target price of INR 428 (potential upside – 37.4% ). We maintain BUY rating on the stock.

