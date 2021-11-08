MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: target of Rs 360: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated November 03, 2021.

Broker Research
November 08, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


Q2FY22 operating profit of Rs. 2,724 crore (down 6.6% q-o-q) missed our estimate due to sharp miss in GRM and a slightly lower-than-expected marketing margin. In-line PAT at Rs. 1,924 crore (up 7.2% q-o-q) as miss in operating profit gets offset by lower interest costs and higher other income. HPCL’s GRMs declined by 26.3% q-o-q to 2.4/bbl due to higher F&L and impact of refinery shutdowns. Implied gross marketing margins grew slightly by 2.1% q-o-q. Volumes were decent with a 0.8%/9.4%/3.1% q-o-q rise in refinery throughput/pipeline throughput/marketing sales volume at 2.5 mmt/4.8 mmt/9.1 mmt. Earnings outlook for OMCs has improved considerably, led by the recent sharp improvement in refining margins and likely inventory gains given rally in crude oil prices. Commissioning of Mumbai/Vizag refinery in FY22E would drive refinery throughput and improve FCF. Valuation of 4.9x/1x FY23E EPS/BV is attractive considering a recovery in core earnings, RoE of 21% and dividend yield of ~7%. BPCL’s privatisation could re-rate OMCs.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on HPCL with a revised PT of Rs. 360.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Nov 8, 2021 10:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.