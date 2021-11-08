Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: target of Rs 360: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Q2FY22 operating profit of Rs. 2,724 crore (down 6.6% q-o-q) missed our estimate due to sharp miss in GRM and a slightly lower-than-expected marketing margin. In-line PAT at Rs. 1,924 crore (up 7.2% q-o-q) as miss in operating profit gets offset by lower interest costs and higher other income. HPCL’s GRMs declined by 26.3% q-o-q to 2.4/bbl due to higher F&L and impact of refinery shutdowns. Implied gross marketing margins grew slightly by 2.1% q-o-q. Volumes were decent with a 0.8%/9.4%/3.1% q-o-q rise in refinery throughput/pipeline throughput/marketing sales volume at 2.5 mmt/4.8 mmt/9.1 mmt. Earnings outlook for OMCs has improved considerably, led by the recent sharp improvement in refining margins and likely inventory gains given rally in crude oil prices. Commissioning of Mumbai/Vizag refinery in FY22E would drive refinery throughput and improve FCF. Valuation of 4.9x/1x FY23E EPS/BV is attractive considering a recovery in core earnings, RoE of 21% and dividend yield of ~7%. BPCL’s privatisation could re-rate OMCs.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on HPCL with a revised PT of Rs. 360.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More