Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 340: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

We change our FY24/25E earnings estimate by ~6%, as we incorporate actual FY23 numbers. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) reported better than expected Q4 results with EBITDA of Rs47.9bn (+187% Q/Q; PLe: Rs 40.7bn) and PAT of Rs32.3bn (+1769% Q/Q; PLe : Rs24.7bn), due to better than expected refining profitability (Q4 GRMs USD14.1/bbl). Improving marketing environment will drive near term earnings as Q1FY24E blended marketing margins are at ~Rs7/ltr post drop in international diesel prices to ~$90 (recent peak of USD170/bbl) along with range bound oil prices due to global recessionary pressure and high interest rates, despite increased demand from China.



Outlook

We believe HPCL along with other OMCs, are all well placed to benefit from improving marketing situation and healthy refining profitability. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a PT of Rs340 (Rs310) based on 5.5x EV/E FY24E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

