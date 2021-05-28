MARKET NEWS

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 336: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 336 in its research report dated May 26, 2021.

May 28, 2021
 
 
Geojit's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


Q4FY21 revenue grew 13.1% YoY on account of strong demand recovery observed post-lockdown relaxation in FY21. GRM stood at US$ 8.11/bbl (inventory gains of US$ 4.61/bbl) driven by higher volumes in lubes and other high margin products. EBITDA reported at Rs. 4,666cr (vs. Rs. 707cr loss in Q4FY20), as margin improved to 6.2% (vs. 1.1% loss in Q4FY20) on low material and operational costs. Adj. PAT declined 24.0% YoY on higher taxes. HPCL’s operational capabilities supported by proper demand planning to varying macro trends have enabled them sail through FY21 comfortably. Outlook remains positive with improvement in GRM and potential to execute planned projects.


Outlook


Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 336 based on SOTP valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Geojit #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Recommendations
first published: May 28, 2021 12:44 pm

