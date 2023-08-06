Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Q1 standalone PAT of Rs. 6,204 crore (up 93% q-o-q) was above consensus estimate as super strong marketing margin, volume beat offsets weak GRMs. However, marginal earnings miss versus our estimate reflects lower refining margins. Blended derived gross marketing margins surged by 2.2x to Rs. 10,275/tonne given elevated auto fuel margin as petrol/diesel price remained unchanged despite lower international product prices. GRM of $7.4/bbl was below estimate of $9/bbl and also at a discount to that of BPCL/IOCL. Although Q1 performance may not be repeated in the coming quarters as marketing margins would drop from Q1 highs given a rise in Brent crude oil price to $83-84/bbl. Having said that, OMCs would see above-normal earnings over FY24-25 even on current auto fuel margins and GRM. A spike in crude oil prices is a key risk to earnings outlook.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on HPCL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 320 given an attractive valuation of 4x/0.9x FY25E EPS/BV and FY25E dividend yield of ~8-9%. Plans to hive-off entire green & emerging business into a separate subsidiary and exploring options to carve out high-margin lubricants business to unlock value going forward.

