Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 315: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

We increase our FY21E earnings estimates by 30% to incorporate 9MFY21 inventory gains of Rs37.4bn and higher other income; FY22-23E estimates changed by -4/9% to factor in higher depreciation and increased marketing volumes. During Q3FY21, core standalone EBIDTA adjusted for inventory and forex gains was at Rs16.8bn (17%YoY) due to higher marketing earnings. Uncertain global demand and high inventory levels will likely keep crude oil prices range bound, which will support marketing margins in medium term.

Outlook

Meanwhile GRMs will recover with pickup in economic activity and lower operating cost (due to soft spot LNG prices) will support refining earnings. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs315 (Rs280 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.