Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: target of Rs 310: Sharekhan

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Q4FY22 operating profit of Rs. 1,752 crore (up 14.6% q-o-q) sharply missed street estimate on high losses in the marketing business partially offset by GRM recovery. PAT of Rs. 1,795 crore beat estimates on higher other income and lower tax rate. Reported GRM of $12.4/bbl was above our estimate but refining throughput/marketing sales volume/pipeline throughput was below estimate at 4.7 mmt/10.7 mmt/5.3 mmt, up 10.6%/1.2%/down 3.3% q-o-q. Record Singapore GRM of >$20/bbl in Q1FY23 QTD would help cushion against negative motor-spirit/high-speed diesel’s marketing margin to some extent. Thus, a fall in crude oil prices or likely steep HSD/MS retail price hike and MS/HSD excise duty cut remain key for improvement in marketing margins.

Outlook

Volatile marketing performance make us cut our PE to 4.5x FY24E EPS and thus we lower our PT to Rs. 310 while maintain our Buy on HPCL given attractive valuation of 3.6x/0.7x FY24E EPS/BV and a healthy dividend yield of ~6%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More