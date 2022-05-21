English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: target of Rs 310: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 310 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 21, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


    Q4FY22 operating profit of Rs. 1,752 crore (up 14.6% q-o-q) sharply missed street estimate on high losses in the marketing business partially offset by GRM recovery. PAT of Rs. 1,795 crore beat estimates on higher other income and lower tax rate. Reported GRM of $12.4/bbl was above our estimate but refining throughput/marketing sales volume/pipeline throughput was below estimate at 4.7 mmt/10.7 mmt/5.3 mmt, up 10.6%/1.2%/down 3.3% q-o-q. Record Singapore GRM of >$20/bbl in Q1FY23 QTD would help cushion against negative motor-spirit/high-speed diesel’s marketing margin to some extent. Thus, a fall in crude oil prices or likely steep HSD/MS retail price hike and MS/HSD excise duty cut remain key for improvement in marketing margins.



    Outlook


    Volatile marketing performance make us cut our PE to 4.5x FY24E EPS and thus we lower our PT to Rs. 310 while maintain our Buy on HPCL given attractive valuation of 3.6x/0.7x FY24E EPS/BV and a healthy dividend yield of ~6%.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 21, 2022 08:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.