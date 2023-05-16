English
    Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated May 12, 2023.

    May 16, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

    Q4FY23 performance was strong as PAT of Rs. 3,223 crore (versus only Rs. 172 crore in Q3FY23) was 87% above street estimate reflecting sharp recovery in marketing margin, continued strong GRM, higher other income and lower depreciation/interest cost. Blended derived gross marketing margins rose 65% q-o-q to Rs. 4,406/tonne led by positive petrol/diesel margin supported by fall in crude oil price. GRM was robust at $14/bbl (up 53% q-o-q) and above estimates of $10/bbl. Volumes were impressive with a 3%/7%/11% beat in refinery throughput/marketing volume/pipeline throughput at 5 mmt/11 mmt/6 mmt. HPCL is hiving off entire green & emerging business into a separate subsidiary and exploring options to carve out high margin lubricants business to unlock value going forward. We expect earnings to normalise over FY24-25 led by normalisation of crude oil price. However, a spike in crude oil prices (from $74/bbl currently) is a key risk to earnings recovery especially given OMCs inability to hike petrol/diesel price given general election expected to be scheduled in May 2024.


    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on HPCL with a revised PT of Rs. 300 (rollover to FY25E EPS) given attractive valuation of 3.8x/1x FY25E EPS/BV and FY24E dividend yield of ~9%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 16, 2023 01:50 pm