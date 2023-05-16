Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Q4FY23 performance was strong as PAT of Rs. 3,223 crore (versus only Rs. 172 crore in Q3FY23) was 87% above street estimate reflecting sharp recovery in marketing margin, continued strong GRM, higher other income and lower depreciation/interest cost. Blended derived gross marketing margins rose 65% q-o-q to Rs. 4,406/tonne led by positive petrol/diesel margin supported by fall in crude oil price. GRM was robust at $14/bbl (up 53% q-o-q) and above estimates of $10/bbl. Volumes were impressive with a 3%/7%/11% beat in refinery throughput/marketing volume/pipeline throughput at 5 mmt/11 mmt/6 mmt. HPCL is hiving off entire green & emerging business into a separate subsidiary and exploring options to carve out high margin lubricants business to unlock value going forward. We expect earnings to normalise over FY24-25 led by normalisation of crude oil price. However, a spike in crude oil prices (from $74/bbl currently) is a key risk to earnings recovery especially given OMCs inability to hike petrol/diesel price given general election expected to be scheduled in May 2024.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy on HPCL with a revised PT of Rs. 300 (rollover to FY25E EPS) given attractive valuation of 3.8x/1x FY25E EPS/BV and FY24E dividend yield of ~9%.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.