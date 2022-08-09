English
    Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 290: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


    Q1FY23 net loss of Rs. 10,197 crore was much higher than our estimates due to a massive loss in marketing business and miss in refining earnings on lower-than-expected improvement in refining margins. Large negative auto fuel marketing margins continued to dent marketing segment’s performance; refining segment also disappointed with 21% miss in GRM at $16.7/bbl (under-performed IOCL with a wide margin of $16/bbl). We believe that H1FY23 would factor in the worst for OMCs and gradual petrol/diesel price hikes or a sustained fall in crude oil price (Brent crude price down to $95/bbl) would help normalise marketing margin. This coupled with a recovery in refining margins would help earnings recover over H2FY23-FY24.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on HPCL with a revised PT of Rs. 290 (lowered PT to reflects a cut in P/E multiple, given a sharp fall in refining margins) on in expensive valuation of 3.7x/0.8x FY24E EPS/BV and FY24E dividend yield of 10%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation- 080822 - khan

    Tags: #Buy #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:00 pm
