Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 280: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

We tweak our FY21/22 earnings estimates. In FY20, core EBIDTA adjusted for inventory and forex loss was stable at Rs103bn (-4%YoY vis-à-vis -55%YoY reported) despite lower refining margins ($1.0/bbl vs $5.0/bbl in FY19). Sharp drop in crude oil prices dragged down reported FY20 PAT, however, with its recovering part of the losses will be reversed. Benign crude oil prices to likely support marketing margins in medium term, whereas lower operating cost to compensate for weak GRMs.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a PT of Rs280 as HPCL with high refining to marketing ratio is best placed in a benign crude environment.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.