    Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 250: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    November 08, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


    Q2FY23 reported a net loss of Rs. 2,172 crore (versus loss of Rs. 10,197 crore in Q1FY23) was much lower than our estimate on account of one-off LPG subsidy of Rs. 5,617 crore and better-than-expected GRM of $8.4/bbl. Adjusting for LPG subsidies, the net loss was high at Rs. 6,389 crore (versus our estimate of a net loss of Rs. 6,034 crore). Weak performance reflects continued large losses in marketing business due to negative diesel margins and 6.7%/2.9%/3.8% q-o-q decline in refinery throughput/marketing volume/pipeline throughput of 4.5 mmt/10.4 mmt/5.5 mmt in Q2FY23. We believe that H1FY23 factors in the worst for OMCs and the gradual petrol/diesel prices hikes coupled with likely normalisation of refining margins would drive earnings recovery in H2FY23-FY24.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on HPCL with a revised PT of Rs. 250 (lowered PT to reflects a cut in P/E multiple given volatile earnings environment) on inexpensive valuations of 3x/0.7x FY24E EPS/BV and FY24E dividend yield of 10-11%.


