Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corp; target of Rs 360: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Hindustan Petroleum Corp

HPCL posted Q3FY22 standalone EBITDA/PAT of Rs18.7bn/Rs8.7bn, down 38%/55% qoq. EBITDA missed estimates by 42% due to low marketing income, which was affected by a one-time inventory loss of Rs17.5bn due to a cut in auto-fuel excise duty in Nov’21. Reported GRM of USD6.4/bbl was better than our USD4 est. Refinery utilization was 107% (of pre expansion capacity). Pipeline volumes rose 16% qoq to 5.5mmt, while total marketing volumes saw a 7% beat, with domestic sales down 1% vs. 4% for the industry. Based on BPCL’s marketing inventory loss, we estimate HPCL’s blended margin to be down 10-15% qoq (below est), which could be due to losses in LPG. Gross debt (ex-lease liabilities) was down 1% qoq at Rs377.5bn. HPCL’s opex was 11% lower than estimated.

Outlook

We slightly raise FY22/FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 2%/6%/3%, building in higher GRMs, and roll over valuations from Dec’23E to Mar’24E. We raise our Mar’23 SOTP-based TP by 6% to Rs360, keeping target multiples unchanged. Retain Buy.

At 17:30 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 284.65, down Rs 5.95, or 2.05 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 291.40 and an intraday low of Rs 284.00.

It was trading with volumes of 116,529 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 193,744 shares, a decrease of -39.85 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.33 percent or Rs 0.95 at Rs 290.60.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 354.55 and 52-week low Rs 220.70 on 15 November, 2021 and 03 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.72 percent below its 52-week high and 28.98 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 40,378.98 crore.

