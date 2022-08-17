English
    Buy Hindustan Aeronautics; target of Rs 2860: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindustan Aeronautics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2860 in its research report dated August 15, 2022.

    August 17, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Aeronautics


    Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the largest defence PSU in India, is engaged in design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures • The company has delivered revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 7.4%, 12% and 26.5% respectively, in FY18-22. In FY22, repair & overhaul contributed ~64% to total revenues while manufacturing contributes~30%.


    Outlook


    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HAL at Rs 2,860 i.e. 20x PE on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Hindustan Aeronautics #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 03:21 pm
