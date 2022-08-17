Buy Hindustan Aeronautics; target of Rs 2860: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the largest defence PSU in India, is engaged in design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures • The company has delivered revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 7.4%, 12% and 26.5% respectively, in FY18-22. In FY22, repair & overhaul contributed ~64% to total revenues while manufacturing contributes~30%.

Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HAL at Rs 2,860 i.e. 20x PE on FY24E EPS.

