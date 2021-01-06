Buy Hindustan Aeronautics; target of Rs 1152: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics is engaged in the business of Manufacture of Aircraft and Helicopters and Repair, Maintenance of Aircraft and Helicopters.  HAL is one of the premier defence PSU in India along with Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and has over the years showcased research, design and development capabilities with the successful development of military aircraft and helicopters such as the Ajeet, Marut, HPT-32, Kiran and Advanced Light Helicopter.  Other than the indigenous aircraft and helicopters HAL has also manufactured aircrafts under license including the MiG 21FL/M/BIS, MiG-27, Dornier 228, Su-30 MkI, Hawk Mk 132 aircraft etc.  HAL derives ~93% of sales from Indian Defence Services and export its products and services, primarily spares to more than 21 countries. The company’s operations are spread over 20 production divisions and 10 R&D centers.

Outlook

Thus based on the business capabilities, industry growth prospects and valuations, we initiate our coverage on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited with a BUY rating and a target price of ₹1,152 per share.

