Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 680: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco
Novelis reported in-line quarter. Net sales/EBITDA/RPAT for the quarter, at USD4.8b/USD431m/USD215m, stood +12%/-15%/-18% QoQ, respectively. High energy costs in Europe and semiconductor chip shortages in the automotive business impaired profitability during the quarter. Shipments for the quarter stood in line at 987kt (up 1% QoQ). EBITDA/t stood at USD437 (down 20% QoQ), in line with our estimate of USD446. In FY22, Revenue/EBITDA/RPAT stood at USD17b/ USD2b/USD955m (up 40%/18%/303% YoY), respectively.
Outlook
Accordingly, we reduce our SoTP-based TP of Hindalco to INR680 from INR745. The stock is trading at 3.9x/4.4x our FY23E/24E EV/EBITDA. The stock trades at 1.3x our FY23 P/B estimates, while offering an attractive RoE of 25%.
