    Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 680: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 10:17 PM IST

    "India's specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco


    Novelis reported in-line quarter. Net sales/EBITDA/RPAT for the quarter, at USD4.8b/USD431m/USD215m, stood +12%/-15%/-18% QoQ, respectively. High energy costs in Europe and semiconductor chip shortages in the automotive business impaired profitability during the quarter. Shipments for the quarter stood in line at 987kt (up 1% QoQ). EBITDA/t stood at USD437 (down 20% QoQ), in line with our estimate of USD446. In FY22, Revenue/EBITDA/RPAT stood at USD17b/ USD2b/USD955m (up 40%/18%/303% YoY), respectively.
    .


    Outlook


    Accordingly, we reduce our SoTP-based TP of Hindalco to INR680 from INR745. The stock is trading at 3.9x/4.4x our FY23E/24E EV/EBITDA. The stock trades at 1.3x our FY23 P/B estimates, while offering an attractive RoE of 25%.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Hindalco #Motilal Oswal #recommendation
    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
